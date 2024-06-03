Previous
Bad hair day by gaf005
Photo 2279

Bad hair day

Emus have such funny faces, not to mention the hair. Ooops, I just did, twice!!
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Lol, fabulous!
June 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!

Are you maligning one of the features of our coat of arms?? That's almost treasonous!! LOL.
https://www.pmc.gov.au/honours-and-symbols/commonwealth-coat-arms#:~:text=A%20seven%2Dpoint%20gold%20Commonwealth,or%20'identifying'%2C%20colours.
June 3rd, 2024  
