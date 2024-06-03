Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2279
Bad hair day
Emus have such funny faces, not to mention the hair. Ooops, I just did, twice!!
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2279
photos
103
followers
75
following
624% complete
View this month »
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd June 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lol, fabulous!
June 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
Are you maligning one of the features of our coat of arms?? That's almost treasonous!! LOL.
https://www.pmc.gov.au/honours-and-symbols/commonwealth-coat-arms#:~:text=A%20seven%2Dpoint%20gold%20Commonwealth,or%20'identifying'%2C%20colours.
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Are you maligning one of the features of our coat of arms?? That's almost treasonous!! LOL.
https://www.pmc.gov.au/honours-and-symbols/commonwealth-coat-arms#:~:text=A%20seven%2Dpoint%20gold%20Commonwealth,or%20'identifying'%2C%20colours.