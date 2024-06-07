Sign up
Previous
Photo 2283
A dog's life
I was bemused to come across this scene. Yes, the dogs did end up in the sea, I presume they did 'dog paddle'!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
5
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2283
photos
103
followers
75
following
625% complete
View this month »
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th June 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderful moment captured.
Brilliant
June 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Well spotted
June 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
ready to take the plunge :)
June 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
June 7th, 2024
