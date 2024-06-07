Previous
A dog's life by gaf005
Photo 2283

A dog's life

I was bemused to come across this scene. Yes, the dogs did end up in the sea, I presume they did 'dog paddle'!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Beverley ace
Wonderful moment captured.
Brilliant
June 7th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Well spotted
June 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
ready to take the plunge :)
June 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
June 7th, 2024  
