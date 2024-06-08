Previous
What a view by gaf005
What a view

The intricate ceiling of the Chapter House in Canterbury Cathedral was radiant in the sunlight and we were glad of this mirror, cleverly mounted on a trolley, enabling us to study it without neck strain.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
