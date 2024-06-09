Sign up
Previous
Photo 2285
Pecking order
A treat as we settled into our holiday venue, to spot a woodpecker taking advantage of the distant bird feeder.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th June 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
