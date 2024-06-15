Previous
Stranger by gaf005
Photo 2291

Stranger

This unusual poppy stood out from the sea of 'normal' poppies.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous
June 15th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise