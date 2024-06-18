Sign up
Photo 2294
Stare
One of my 70th birthday presents a few months ago from my family was a photoshoot at the British Wildlife Centre, redeemed today. I suspect you may see a lot more animal photos in the next few days.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
4
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2294
photos
104
followers
75
following
628% complete
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th June 2024 3:56pm
Corinne C
ace
A marvelous portrait!
Cannot wait to see your other shots!
June 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!!!
June 18th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Fantastic !
June 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What a great gift
June 18th, 2024
Cannot wait to see your other shots!