Time for a nap. by gaf005
Time for a nap.

After running around, and I mean 'running', for us to take photos, the hedgehog gratefully settled into the hands of the keeper and snoozed while we continued snapping. So cute!!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
June 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw doesn't he look cute. Hope the hedgehog hasn't got fleas.
June 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
June 19th, 2024  
