Previous
Photo 2295
Time for a nap.
After running around, and I mean 'running', for us to take photos, the hedgehog gratefully settled into the hands of the keeper and snoozed while we continued snapping. So cute!!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th June 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
June 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw doesn't he look cute. Hope the hedgehog hasn't got fleas.
June 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
June 19th, 2024
