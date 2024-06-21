Previous
Hang on! by gaf005
Photo 2297

Hang on!

The harvest mouse was scampering all over the wheat and here contemplating its next acrobatic move - with the stabilising effect of its tail.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture! Super cute!
June 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Gosh that's a great shot!
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise