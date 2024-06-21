Sign up
Previous
Photo 2297
Hang on!
The harvest mouse was scampering all over the wheat and here contemplating its next acrobatic move - with the stabilising effect of its tail.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th June 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture! Super cute!
June 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Gosh that's a great shot!
June 21st, 2024
