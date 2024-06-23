Previous
Feeding Time. by gaf005
Feeding Time.

The nuts enticed the gorgeous red squirrels into the open for us to take photos but they were far too interested in eating to pose and soon scampered away.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Krista Marson ace
absolutely love this!
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful squirrel, so well photographed!
June 23rd, 2024  
