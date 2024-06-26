Sign up
Previous
Photo 2302
Irresistible
At the end of a scorching day I watered the plants. The sun was still shining on the gazanias and I simply could not resist taking out my camera for a shot of them.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2024
