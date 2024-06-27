Previous
Hungry. by gaf005
Hungry.

I could not believe how fast the otters darted round their enclosure at feeding time, even chasing each other round our feet.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
This one looks mighty angry - hope your feet were nowhere near
June 27th, 2024  
howozzie
Great shot. what sharp teeth!
June 27th, 2024  
