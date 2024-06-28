Previous
Time for a dip by gaf005
After the exertions of chasing after food thrown by the keeper, one of the otters decided to go for a swim in the pond, even though it was covered in duckweed.
28th June 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
