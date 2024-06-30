Previous
Evasive by gaf005
Photo 2306

Evasive

The mink was the most elusive of all the animals I tried to capture at the photoshoot, here popping up its head above the parapet for a brief second before disappearing again.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a marvelous capture!
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Great capture , they are so fast !
June 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Amazing!
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A stunning portrait!
June 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I'v enever seen a mink either, so a really fascinating shot. Good capture
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise