Previous
Photo 2306
Evasive
The mink was the most elusive of all the animals I tried to capture at the photoshoot, here popping up its head above the parapet for a brief second before disappearing again.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
5
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2306
photos
104
followers
75
following
631% complete
View this month »
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th June 2024 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What a marvelous capture!
June 30th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Great capture , they are so fast !
June 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Amazing!
June 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A stunning portrait!
June 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I'v enever seen a mink either, so a really fascinating shot. Good capture
June 30th, 2024
