Photo 2310
Intricate
When I downloaded this photo I couldn't believe the elaborate detail in the individual feathers around the owl's eyes. I never realised they were like this.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 4th, 2024
