Seed Success by gaf005
Seed Success

After the slugs devoured the marigold seedlings I feared for the Livingstone Daisies but they survived and have now, sun permitting, produced a wonderful array of colours.
8th July 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dianne
Just the best bright cheerful flowers.
July 8th, 2024  
Mags
Bright electric color!
July 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Amazing
July 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Stunning
July 8th, 2024  
