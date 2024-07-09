Sign up
Previous
Photo 2315
Out of snyc
I was most frustrated trying to line this up and make the symmetry perfect. If the cross on the holy table is in line with the chair, then the window is not in line; if it is in line with the window, the chair is out of place. Most frustrating.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
GaryW
George, I am laughing because this is what I struggle with so much!! I often move around when shooting something like this to try to "line everything up" in the view finder before taking the picture.
I still think this is a magnificent photo of a glorious sanctuary.
July 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 9th, 2024
