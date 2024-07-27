Previous
Searching by gaf005
Searching

This bee was flitting from flower to flower, desperate to find the last residue of nectar, and making it difficult to get a clear shot.
27th July 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dianne ace
You managed a great shot!
July 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
July 27th, 2024  
