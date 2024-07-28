Sign up
Previous
Photo 2334
Tendrils
The Globe Artichoke are amazing when they bloom with hundreds of tendrils.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th July 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I've always loved these flowers!
July 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2024
