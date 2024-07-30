Previous
Backlit by gaf005
Photo 2336

Backlit

As I was doing my morning exercises I glanced through the patio doors to see the sun shining through this freesia flower, reminding me at the outset of the day of the beauty of God's creation.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise