Attracted by gaf005
Attracted

As we walked along the path with undergrowth either side, my eye was drawn by the rich variety of colour in this Viper's Bugloss, and I wasn't the only one attracted to it.
31st July 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley
Wow, fabulous
July 31st, 2024  
amyK
Excellent shot
July 31st, 2024  
