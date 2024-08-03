Previous
Lily by gaf005
Lily

While my wife was looking at shoes and clothing I wandered into the garden centre and found some fantastic flowers to photograph.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful macro!
The dark background is perfect!
August 3rd, 2024  
