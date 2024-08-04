Previous
Prickly customer by gaf005
I was just admiring the thistle and along came a bee, so out came the camera.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Nigel Rogers ace
lovely capture, great colour on the thistle.
August 4th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Perfect timing for a great shot.
August 4th, 2024  
