Previous
Spotted by gaf005
Photo 2342

Spotted

We didn't see many butterflies but noticed this Comma enjoying the sunlight.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
beautiful
August 5th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
nice light
August 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love those shapes
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise