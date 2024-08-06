Sign up
Previous
Photo 2343
Wet!
As we arrived at Nymans National Trust to meet my family it started to rain; just as we left 4 hours later the rain stopped; by the time we arrived home the sun was out! As compensation, the droplets on the spiders webs were stunning.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th August 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Superb capture!
August 6th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous, almost looks like a necklace.
August 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 6th, 2024
