Wet! by gaf005
Wet!

As we arrived at Nymans National Trust to meet my family it started to rain; just as we left 4 hours later the rain stopped; by the time we arrived home the sun was out! As compensation, the droplets on the spiders webs were stunning.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Superb capture!
August 6th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous, almost looks like a necklace.
August 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 6th, 2024  
