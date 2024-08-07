Previous
Drenched Dahlia by gaf005
Photo 2344

Drenched Dahlia

Another soggy image from yesterday's very wet outing, but beautiful all the same.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is very beautiful
August 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Even drenched it is a beauty. I love the sidewise pov.
August 7th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful colours.
August 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
So pretty with all those little rain drops.
August 7th, 2024  
