Photo 2344
Drenched Dahlia
Another soggy image from yesterday's very wet outing, but beautiful all the same.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
4
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th August 2024 2:07pm
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
This is very beautiful
August 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Even drenched it is a beauty. I love the sidewise pov.
August 7th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful colours.
August 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
So pretty with all those little rain drops.
August 7th, 2024
