Tools of the Trade by gaf005
Tools of the Trade

Alongside an exhibition of artwork by Mariusz and Kasia Kaldowski, was this delightful and colourful working palette with all its squiggles, swirls.
8th August 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Beverley ace
Wonderfully inspiring
August 8th, 2024  
GaryW
So bright and interesting!
August 8th, 2024  
