Photo 2345
Tools of the Trade
Alongside an exhibition of artwork by Mariusz and Kasia Kaldowski, was this delightful and colourful working palette with all its squiggles, swirls.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th August 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully inspiring
August 8th, 2024
GaryW
So bright and interesting!
August 8th, 2024
