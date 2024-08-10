Previous
Hanging around by gaf005
Hanging around

On arriving home this gorgeous creature was dangling in the bright sunshine just to the right of our front door, waiting for some unsuspecting fly to enter its trap.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Gorgeous indeed especially in that light!
August 10th, 2024  
