Photo 2347
Hanging around
On arriving home this gorgeous creature was dangling in the bright sunshine just to the right of our front door, waiting for some unsuspecting fly to enter its trap.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2347
photos
102
followers
75
following
643% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th August 2024 6:11pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Gorgeous indeed especially in that light!
August 10th, 2024
