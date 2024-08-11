Air sea rescue.

Previous
As we walked along Eastbourne front on a beautiful summer evening the rescue helicopter flew past us towards Beachy Head, where it is so easy to be cut off by the incoming tide, followed by the lifeboat. The helicopter hovered over the cliffs for a long time, lashing up the sea with the downdraught of its blades, with the lifeboat standing by further out. Capturing this stretched the zoom on my little Panasonic camera to its furthest extent. The helicopter eventually flew off and we only hope and pray anyone involved was OK.
