Photo 2349
Floating.
The waterlilies glowed in the bright sunlight.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd August 2024 4:13pm
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful and the light is really spectacular
August 12th, 2024
