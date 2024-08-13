Previous
Droplets by gaf005
Droplets

After the deluge, the peony bud, replete with water, was waiting to burst into flower.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
Lovely color and fuzzy details!
August 13th, 2024  
