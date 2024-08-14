Previous
Security Conscious by gaf005
Photo 2351

Security Conscious

This bicycle is fastened not once, but twice, to the huge lump of concrete at the side of the road - but who on earth would want to steal it?!?!
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 14th, 2024  
