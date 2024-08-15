Previous
Keep on the straight path

Idyllic scene in the village of Alfriston. Behind the trees on the right is the Clergy House which was the first building purchased by the National Trust in 1896. We must go one day when it is open!
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
