Boneshaker by gaf005
Photo 2354

Boneshaker

I was amazed to see this immaculate gleaming classic car in the corner of Bateman's National Trust car park. It did make me wonder how its suspension coped with the roads as on our journey there we encountered numerous holes and ruts in the roads.
17th August 2024

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
