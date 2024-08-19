Previous
Disappointment by gaf005
Disappointment

Having designed and built its intricate web, the spider must have been gutted to find it filled with fluff and seeds, and not a morsel of food.
19th August 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Oh but it's such a lovely fluffy web now. =)
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh darn, such a great shot though.
August 19th, 2024  
