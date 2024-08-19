Sign up
Previous
Photo 2356
Disappointment
Having designed and built its intricate web, the spider must have been gutted to find it filled with fluff and seeds, and not a morsel of food.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2356
photos
101
followers
75
following
645% complete
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th August 2024 3:54pm
Mags
ace
Oh but it's such a lovely fluffy web now. =)
August 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh darn, such a great shot though.
August 19th, 2024
