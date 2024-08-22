Previous
Fringe by gaf005
Photo 2359

Fringe

More glorious reflections, this time of the fringed water lilies, but even 1/400th of a second was not enough to capture the invading damselfly.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
I really had to look into this to see where real and reflections came together
August 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How gorgeous
August 22nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
They are delightful
August 22nd, 2024  
