Previous
Photo 2359
Fringe
More glorious reflections, this time of the fringed water lilies, but even 1/400th of a second was not enough to capture the invading damselfly.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th August 2024 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Suzanne
ace
I really had to look into this to see where real and reflections came together
August 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How gorgeous
August 22nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
They are delightful
August 22nd, 2024
