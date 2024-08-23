Sign up
Previous
Photo 2360
Ravages of time.
I love what the weather of centuries has done to the window surrounds in the dormitory of Battle Abbey. The textures and shapes are amazing and the colour of the stonework sublime.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
3
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2360
photos
101
followers
75
following
646% complete
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
23rd August 2024 3:41pm
Suzanne
ace
I love the detail in this!
August 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome textures!
August 23rd, 2024
