Ravages of time. by gaf005
Ravages of time.

I love what the weather of centuries has done to the window surrounds in the dormitory of Battle Abbey. The textures and shapes are amazing and the colour of the stonework sublime.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
I love the detail in this!
August 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
August 23rd, 2024  
Mags
Awesome textures!
August 23rd, 2024  
