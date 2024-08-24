Previous
Caught in the spotlight by gaf005
Photo 2361

Caught in the spotlight

Under the canopy of the trees this assortment of items were lit up by the sunlight gleaming through the gaps in the foliage.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
I just love how you've shown this
August 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Nature’s artwork!
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise