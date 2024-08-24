Sign up
Previous
Photo 2361
Caught in the spotlight
Under the canopy of the trees this assortment of items were lit up by the sunlight gleaming through the gaps in the foliage.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
23rd August 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Rob Z
ace
I just love how you've shown this
August 24th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Nature’s artwork!
August 24th, 2024
