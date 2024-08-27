Previous
Next
Shadow, by gaf005
Photo 2364

Shadow,

I love the way the veins in the leaf stand out in the darkened shadow area.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That's a great photo, George!
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise