Photo 2364
Shadow,
I love the way the veins in the leaf stand out in the darkened shadow area.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2365
photos
101
followers
75
following
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th August 2024 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
That's a great photo, George!
August 28th, 2024
