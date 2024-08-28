Sign up
Photo 2365
Where there's a will...
...there's a way. Outside our front door this delightful poppy has emerged from between the gaps in the paving - better than the weeds we sometimes get!
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
