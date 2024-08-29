Previous
Few and far between by gaf005
Few and far between

As we wandered round Herstmonceux Castle Gardens we saw hardly any butterflies. This 'common' cabbage white on the Verbena was one of the few.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Good shot. Would there usually be butterflies at this time of the year??
August 29th, 2024  
