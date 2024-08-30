Previous
Trapped by gaf005
Photo 2367

Trapped

What I thought at first was a wasp is, I think, a Batman Hoverfly, which was buzzing round the window and windowsill of the Beachy Head Story Exhibition.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab close up
August 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise