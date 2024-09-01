Sign up
Photo 2369
Stumped
I love the way this dead tree trunk has been re-used to create artwork at Herstmonceux Castle Gardens.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
5
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2369
photos
101
followers
75
following
649% complete
Corinne
ace
Nice piece of art.
September 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Fun image.
September 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Perfect
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
A fabulous sculpture and capture!
September 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
September 1st, 2024
