Stumped by gaf005
Photo 2369

Stumped

I love the way this dead tree trunk has been re-used to create artwork at Herstmonceux Castle Gardens.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Nice piece of art.
September 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Fun image.
September 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Perfect
September 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
A fabulous sculpture and capture!
September 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
September 1st, 2024  
