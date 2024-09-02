Previous
Vaulted by gaf005
I just love the magnificent architecture under the dormitory at Battle Abbey, such fine stonework.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
A beautiful place
September 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful pic!
September 2nd, 2024  
Lesley
I can see why you love it. It’s fabulous
September 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z
They were such masters of their trade - such clever, stunning designs and structures.
September 2nd, 2024  
