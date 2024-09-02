Sign up
Photo 2370
Vaulted
I just love the magnificent architecture under the dormitory at Battle Abbey, such fine stonework.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
4
5
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
23rd August 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful place
September 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 2nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
I can see why you love it. It’s fabulous
September 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They were such masters of their trade - such clever, stunning designs and structures.
September 2nd, 2024
