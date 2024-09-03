Previous
Mottled by gaf005
Mottled

The bridge across the river in the woods was impressive, and a closer examination of its wood was even more fascinating with its variegated colours.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wonderful colours and detail
September 3rd, 2024  
