Photo 2371
Mottled
The bridge across the river in the woods was impressive, and a closer examination of its wood was even more fascinating with its variegated colours.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful colours and detail
September 3rd, 2024
