Previous
Photo 2372
Candles
This very wet sunflower reminded me of a birthday cake - but on a real one the candles would have been snuffed out by the rain!
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2372
photos
100
followers
74
following
649% complete
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th August 2024 2:09pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Fantastic details!
September 4th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s really beautiful
September 4th, 2024
haskar
ace
A wonderfully bathed in rain.
September 4th, 2024
