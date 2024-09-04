Previous
Candles by gaf005
Candles

This very wet sunflower reminded me of a birthday cake - but on a real one the candles would have been snuffed out by the rain!
4th September 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
Fantastic details!
September 4th, 2024  
Phil Sandford
That’s really beautiful
September 4th, 2024  
haskar
A wonderfully bathed in rain.
September 4th, 2024  
