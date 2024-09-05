Previous
Amusing idea by gaf005
Seen on the side of a van. I can understand lots of things being needed in an emergency, but a portrait!? The mind boggles, never mind the nose, eyes and wallet!
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
Lol, this would be a perfect photographer for doing my portraits!
September 5th, 2024  
Suzanne
LOL!
September 5th, 2024  
Mags
Ha ha! Great sign.
September 5th, 2024  
