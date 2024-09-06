Previous
Incessant by gaf005
Incessant

This leaf sums up today with non-stop rain, and yet there is beauty everywhere if you look for it.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
The water drops are as shiny as diamonds. beautiful close up.
September 6th, 2024  
