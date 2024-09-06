Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2374
Incessant
This leaf sums up today with non-stop rain, and yet there is beauty everywhere if you look for it.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2374
photos
100
followers
74
following
650% complete
View this month »
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
6th September 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
The water drops are as shiny as diamonds. beautiful close up.
September 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close