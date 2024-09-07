Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2375
Drip
The wet weather goes on and on.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2375
photos
100
followers
74
following
650% complete
View this month »
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
6th September 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jo Worboys
A photo within a photo. Great mini picture within the raindrop
September 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful refraction!
September 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
There's a whole other world in that lovely raindrop.
September 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close