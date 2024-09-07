Previous
Drip by gaf005
Drip

The wet weather goes on and on.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jo Worboys
A photo within a photo. Great mini picture within the raindrop
September 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful refraction!
September 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
There's a whole other world in that lovely raindrop.
September 7th, 2024  
