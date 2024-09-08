Previous
Will they, won't they? by gaf005
Will they, won't they?

Autumn beckons with overcast skies, heavy rain and lower temperatures, will my tomatoes ever fully ripen?
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
