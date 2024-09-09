Sign up
Photo 2377
2024 09 09 Shade
Under the canopy of the trees the woods were shrouded in gloom, even with the dappled light breaking through. Closer inspection revealed that what looked like random trees were in fact row upon row of trees planted in straight lines.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2377
photos
100
followers
74
following
651% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th September 2024 3:50pm
