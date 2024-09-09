Previous
2024 09 09 Shade by gaf005
2024 09 09 Shade

Under the canopy of the trees the woods were shrouded in gloom, even with the dappled light breaking through. Closer inspection revealed that what looked like random trees were in fact row upon row of trees planted in straight lines.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
